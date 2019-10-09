The Community Health Nurses (CHN), IHS Blackfeet Hospital, will be providing influenza (flu) shots at the following locations throughout October and November.
If you have any questions, please contact the CHN office at 338-6191, 6192, 6193, 6420 or 6445.
2019 Flu Clinic – Blackfeet Community Hospital
Oct. 9 Medicine Bear Shelter 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oct. 9 Nurturing Center 3-4 p.m.
Oct. 10 Town Pump 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 15 Manpower Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 16 Pink Bingo-Blackfeet Community
College 2-7 p.m.
Oct. 17 Teeple’s IGA 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 22 Head Start Seville 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 23 Eagle Shields 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 24 Blackfeet Tribal Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 29 Babb School 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 29 BHS Volleyball game 4-7 p.m.
Oct. 30 Glacier Peaks Casino 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 31 Glacier Family Foods 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 5 C-Store 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 6 Blackfeet Housing Dept. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 7 Bear Tracks, East Glacier 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Starr School Head Start 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Nov. 12 Cutswood School 1-3 p.m.
Nov. 13 De La Salle School 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Nov. 13 Blackfeet Boarding Dorm/Admin. 1-4 p.m.
Nov. 14 Napi Elementary 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Nov. 14 Browning Middle School 1-4 p.m.
Nov. 19 Browning High School 1-4 p.m.
Nov. 20 Blackfeet Head Start 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Nov. 20 Browning Elementary School
(old High School) 1-4 p.m.
Nov. 21 Heart Butte Senior Center 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 21 Heart Butte School 1-4 p.m.
Nov. 26 Glacier Peaks Casino 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
