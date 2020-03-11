Each year around springtime, Blackfeet Community College’s Student Commons fills with booths featuring employers who find the event a good way to contact students who might find themselves a career in a field of their dreams. Several branches of law enforcement were on hand, as well as conservation and other organizations.
Besides the employers, students and faculty were abundantly in evidence as they walked around all the booths surrounding the Commons as well as those in the central area. And not for just the jobs, as BCC brought out some beautiful and likely delicious Indian tacos for lunch and folks lined up down the hallway for their share of the goodies.
“The Career Fair was sponsored by BCC BNACTEP-STEM Program,” noted Shari Bremner of BCC. “There were over 20 booths, including Siyeh Development Corp., U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Montana Highway Patrol, IHS Dental and the Blackfeet Tribe, to name a few. It was a great success, and several door prizes were given out by each booth. Indian Tacos for lunch were prepared by Ms. Sheri Running Crane of the BCC Grill. There were several jobs listed by the Tribe, and applications were available if needed. The BNACTEP-STEM is located in the Career Center of the Blackfeet Community College and is available to the public for resume and other career needs.”
For more information about the event and BCC programs, feel free to contact Ms. Bremner at 338-5441, ext. 2215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.