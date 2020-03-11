I would like to feature one of our clinical providers at Southern Peigan School-Based Clinic here in Browning. Her name is Rosaula Dacumos, MSN-FNP, or as we and our children fondly call her, “Rose.”
Rose completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing in the Philippines and worked there for 10 years before she left her country to work in London, England for five years. She continued her travel, moved to America in 2005 and stayed in Arizona for over 10 years before she decided to come here in Montana. While she was in Arizona, she went to Grand Canyon University and completed her dual degree, a Master of Science in Nursing and Family Nurse Practitioner. According to her, there are endless career opportunities in Arizona, but for some reasons Montana enticed her to come and stay here; hence this is her fifth year and said she is committed for more years.
The Southern Peigan School-Based Clinic or School Health Clinic is blessed to have her in Browning as she is a hard worker, down-to-earth, and most of all, a very compassionate clinician.
After seeing a need for mental health, she went back to school through the University of Michigan, Flint, and completed her post-Master’s degree. She takes care of not only our school-aged children but also children who go to Head Start and Day Care, together with the teachers, teacher assistants and all who work in the school system. It is in our plan to get our mental/behavioral health clinic going soon, but even then, our children have already started seeing her.
Being a certified medical examiner, she also completes physical examinations for DOT licensing. Hear this, she is also certified by the National Laser Institute, Scottsdale, AZ, to give Botox and fillers, but wait now. We will probably send her for Botox injections for treatment of migraine headaches in the future.
For now, we are very happy that we are utilizing her expertise in taking care of our Blackfeet community. Her team at the school-based clinic - Michelle Brown, Durand Bear Medicine, Jodi Gallagher, Sheridan Ground, Angela Kicking Woman and Joseph Burdeau - are planning on some activities this summer which include going to small towns for walk-in clinics. Please call us if you have suggestions for this “mobile clinic” and we will gladly discuss it.
As you can see, Rose is used to travelling, and her team is looking forward to your great ideas before we can implement this plan. Ultimately, our goal is to provide health care for all, which includes medical, mental, behavioral and dental care.
