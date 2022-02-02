The Glacier County Commissioners held the second of two public hearings on Jan. 25 to take public input on their intent to impose a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana products in Glacier County. The hearing was held during meeting at the Satellite Office in Browning.
Chairwoman Mary Jo Bremner emphasized sales of marijuana are currently prohibited on the Blackfeet Reservation and the tax being discussed applies only to sales conducted off the Reservation. She stressed the tax will be paid only by those purchasing marijuana while benefits to the county from the additional income would be shared by all county residents.
Bremner explained the county must specify where the tax funds will be spent in advance of it being put on the ballot in an upcoming election. She said Glacier County would earmark any marijuana tax funds for public safety, mental health programs and education.
Bremner pointed out Toole and Pondera County are not allowing marijuana sales, but residents of those counties might utilize outlets in Glacier County, which would benefit residents here via the tax. Glacier County, she pointed out, voted 68% in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana use in the last general election.
“It’s not a tax for everyone,” she said. “It’s only for those who use.”
Bremner likened the tax to those already imposed on alcohol and tobacco products. Commissioner Michael DesRosier stated those who hold medical cards to receive marijuana are also not subject to state or county taxes on marijuana.
“It will be on the next ballot whether to tax marijuana sales at 3% to add to our tax base for law enforcement and mental health purposes,” Bremner said. “It doesn’t affect federal laws or Tribal laws or encourage people to use it on the Reservation. What’s on the ballot is whether you support the tax, yes or no, for law enforcement, public health and education.”
DesRosier agreed, saying tax funds could not be put into the general fund, and that entities like Crystal Creek Lodge, which now receive county support for treatment services will likely get more as a result.
Glacier County’s health department would likewise benefit, as well as schools receiving educational materials. All the accounting and distribution is the state’s responsibility, so it will be “no headache for the county,” assured DesRosier.
Bremner responded to social media questions asking why marijuana should be taxed again when it is already being taxed by the State. She said the new funds are aimed at dealing with what she anticipates as new expenses coming into the picture as a result of legalization.
State regulations, she said, limit what might be funded, but folks will be coming here as tourists and employees and spending their money at local outlets. Glacier County should benefit from that, she said.
Browning resident and former mayor Lockley Bremner was the only member of the public attending the hearing. He asked if tax funds would be applied to the Browning area, and all the Commissioners assured him any such benefits would be applied fairly among county residents wherever they live. Bremner said he hopes folks on the Reservation who are buying through illegal sources will begin to make their purchases legally.
