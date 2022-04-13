The skies were bright and sunny on Friday, April 1, when scores of people began arriving at the site of a former Tribal program, west of Browning on U.S. Highway 89. Some remembered its previous use as a home for the Po’ka Project, a rehabilitation service for troubled youth that used horses as a means of therapy.
While it was successful in some respects, ultimately the program folded, and the building that housed it slowly deteriorated over time.
Those who came on April 1 found things greatly altered. The entire structure has been resided, and new roofing is going into place. Ed Kennedy has been in charge of renovating the building, and he stated nearly his entire crew of workers, who numbered around 35 that day, are local people. He noted wages paid to them amounts to around $37,000 finding its way back into the local economy every week. Having begun last August, he estimated the project will be completed and ready for occupancy in around two weeks.
Tribal Facilities Director Donna Yellow Owl conducted tours of the newly renovated building, noting its being aimed at homeless youth in Blackfeet Country.
Councilman Rodney Gervais Jr. observed that more than 30 young people had come forward before COVID-19 to say they had no place to call home. They were attending school but would be seeking out quarters to spend the night.
Since the pandemic, Gervais said their numbers have grown to more than 50 young people. And they’re just the ones willing to come forward. While he was more than pleased to see this project nearing completion, he admitted there is more to be done.
Major alterations of the building include having walled in the porch and turning the garage into a large activity area. Ramps lead into the structure, making it handicap accessible, and the entire interior is divided into male and female sections. Having begun at around 4,500 square feet, Kennedy said it now encloses around 6,800 square feet.
The building has two floors and many rooms, and while that may have presented problems for some contractors, Kennedy said now every nook and cranny of the building serves a purpose. With the space available, he said 32 young people could find lodging there, and if they were smaller, younger folks, as many as 42 might be housed.
Councilman Gervais said the renovation was completed through an ARPA grant, and a board will be established to manage the program through collaboration between Tribal Health and Browning Public Schools. He went on to say that when the renovation began, a new grant became available. If the Tribe is successful in landing it, he said between $1 and $13 million might be coming into the Tribal coffers to keep the whole program fully staffed and running.
Everyone in attendance expressed their joy at seeing the project so close to being finished. Council members Mark Pollock, Vera Weaselhead, Stacey Keller and Gervais all spoke in praise of the project. Council member Weaselhead noted a similar project that was completed on the site of Heart Butte Schools last summer. She said the two buildings aimed at helping homeless youth are now serving 13, showing how immediately their usefulness was felt.
A “grander” opening is forthcoming later this year, but for now the new “Po’ka Ranch” is a hopeful sign of things to come.
