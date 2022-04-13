Filing for the Blackfeet Primary Election began last Monday, April 4, and will close this Friday, April 15, at 4 p.m. Prospective candidates are reminded to bring their membership card, a legal land description and $500 in cash or a cashier’s check. While the Tribe will be closed on Good Friday, the Tribal Documents Department will remain open that day to accept those filing for the Primary Election.
After a week, the number of folks who had filed for the primary amounted to 26 for the five available seats. Incumbents Rodney “Minnow” Gervais Jr., Mark Pollock and Iliff “Scott” Kipp have all filed to be reelected to Browning Position #2, Browning Position #3 and Old Agency Position #8, respectively. Stacey Gilham Keller, incumbent for Seville Position #6, has already publicly declared she will not seek reelection while Vera Weaselhead, incumbent from Heart Butte Position #4, has not indicated her intentions regarding the election.
As of April 8, Roberta Lee Wagner, Wilbert Joseph Marceau Weasel Tail, Rodney Russell “Minnow” Gervais Jr., Gary Dale Young Running Crane, Larry Mead Reevis, Harold Wippert Jr., Thomas Lyle Rutherford Jr. and Robert Lee Boushie had all filed to run for Browning Position #2.
Gilbert Lee Aimsback Jackson, Meri Helen Gobert, Dana Lee Salway, Frank Joseph Rides At The Door (Frank Door), Mark E. Pollock and Roy Roger Crawford Jr. are lined up for Browning Position #3.
Harold Alvin Schildt, Harold James Spotted Eagle-Calfrobe (Jiggs), Elaine A. Bearchild, Donald Francis (Mick) Fish Sr., Gail Ann Rutherford and David F. Spotted Eagle Sr. are running for Heart Butte Position #4.
Leon Vielle, Sampson Juneau, Frederick Guardipee Sr. and James Wayne St. Goddard filed for Seville Position #6.
Finally, Tony Sinclair Sr. and Iliff “Scott” Kipp Sr. are the only two candidates to have filed for Old Agency Position #8.
The Blackfeet Primary Election will be held on June 7, reducing the number of candidates to just two per position. The Blackfeet General Election will be held on Tuesday, June 28, with inauguration held Thursday, July 7 during North American Indian Days.
