The Browning School Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to approve a contract renewal for Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall for the 2022-23 school year at their Jan. 26 meeting. Voting for the contract were Brian Gallup, Mistee Ridesatthedoor, Steve Conway and Brenda Croff. Donna Yellow Owl, Rae Tallwhiteman Armstrong and James Evans voted against re-hiring the Superintendent. Kristy Bullshoe was absent for the vote.
Guardipee-Hall’s annual salary was set at $127,544, which will be paid in monthly installments and is based on a 260-day contract. According to the contract, Guardipee-Hall’s daily rate of pay will be $490.55 for the 2022-23 school year.
Other benefits under the contract include payment of her group health insurance plan, five days of personal leave as well as vacation, holiday and sick leave as provided for in state law.
The Board will also pay her dues in various state and national organizations, as well as travel reimbursement while conducting business on behalf of the district.
The board also voted unanimously to approve five days of paid leave for staff members who have a medical letter proving they tested positive for COVID-19. The board approved the amount of $451,528.00 for the provision. The five-day period reflects current CDC guidance that reduced quarantines for those testing positive from 10 to five days.
