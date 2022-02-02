Browning Schools’ staff members were recognized at the Jan. 26 board meeting for being available every day to assist with crosswalk duty, cook assistant/delivering meals, assisting teachers in classrooms, bus duty, and much more. Principal Sheila Hall commended each for being very, valuable staff to the school district. Pictured are, left to right, Racquel Littleplume, Trustee Brenda Croff, Amy Grant, Dale Ducharme, Javier Bustos and Principal Sheila Hall.