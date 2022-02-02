Blackfeet Community College has established a $3 million endowment fund with USI Advisors, Inc. USI has been selected in a competitive process to provide financial management of the college’s new endowment.
Blackfeet Community College’s Investment Committee has decided that the fund shall remain in place and not be withdrawn for at least 10 years from the date the fund has been established. The objective of this endowment is to ensure that the principal of the fund remains intact while interest is used to perpetuate the educational growth of Blackfeet Community College.
The MacKenzie Scott donation has allowed the college to secure a prosperous financial future in education for the Blackfeet Nation.
Chairperson Kimberly Boy stated, “Blackfeet Community College is proud to provide the path for financial security and stability through their first ever financial investment agreement with USI. The generosity of Ms. MacKenzie Scott will provide future BCC leadership the opportunity to assure continuous service. This gift will provide BCC the potential for growth and expansion of the current curriculum and physical campus as well. It is an exciting time to look forward to the future of BCC. Our stu-dents and our community rely heavily on this college; they will now have the chance to benefit from this historic event.”
President Karla Bird stated, “This endowment is a significant investment into the future of the Blackfeet people. For as long as future leaders steward this endowment with great care, this investment may exist in perpetuity. The investment fund has the potential to secure our children and grandchildren’s futures and affirm our educational rights as a sovereign nation. This opportunity would not be available without the generosity of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.”
Provost Carol Murray stated, “BCC is very excited to have the financial resources to develop strategic long term investments.”
