Iliff “Scott” Kipp voted Blackfeet Tribal Chairman
The entire morning session of the Blackfeet General Council meeting on Thursday, April 7, was devoted to resolving a motion put forward in a meeting the evening of April 6. As Councilman Mark Pollock recalled, he moved that evening to remove Chairman Tim Davis from his chairmanship in light of his sons and others being arrested for drug violations at his home. The combined FBI and BLES raid resulted in nine people being arrested. Chairman Davis was not in the house at the time of the search and has not been charged with any crime.
Some folks were encouraged to bring signs to carry with them at All Chiefs Park ahead of the General meeting. They were asked to carry messages of any concern they might have. While no one came to All Chiefs that morning, many people were in attendance at the meeting, voicing their opinions on a variety of topics.
“I’m here to say I’m sorry,” Chairman Davis said. “I’m sorry that this happened. That’s my statement. I am ashamed. Is it God’s will that I step down?”
