The Cut Bank football team dominated their annual Homecoming game with Wolf Point in a battle of the Wolves, 50-0. The Wolves overcame a slow start to rack up their highest scoring game of the season while their defense earned its second consecutive shut out.
The Wolves gained 325 yards of total offense, 245 on the ground and 80 through the air. Colten Barsness led the Cut Bank offensive attack with 171 rushing yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns. Austin Vanek gained 71 yards on nine carries and reached the paydirt twice in the win. Hayden Hedges bulldozed his way through the Wolf Point defense for another 43 yards.
“Colten ran like a man possessed, cutting and weaving his way through the Wolf Point defense,” said head coach Dylan Johnston. “Austin ran very, very hard and picked up critical yards when needed.”
Cody Racki caught three passes from quarterback Bauer Seewald for 66 yards and a touchdown while Andrew Andersen also had a touchdown reception of 12 yards. Seewald connected on five of nine passes for 80 yards.
Defensively the local gridders were led by Kobe Whitford who forced two fumbles on sacks.
“Our defense played a very tough game, forcing multiple three and outs and some big turnovers,” said Johnston. “It was great to see the kids play together and to their full potential in a great team win. It’s always great to have a win on Homecoming, especially in a conference game.”
The Wolves will travel down the Rocky Mountain front this weekend for a non-conference game against Deer Lodge before returning home next week to take on Harlem in their final regular season game of the season.
“Deer Lodge is a great football team and we look forward to the challenge this week,” said Johnston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.