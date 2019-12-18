Looking for something to do over the holiday break? Cut Bank will be hosting the Bernice Larson Memorial Youth 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the H. C. Davis and Willie DeGroot gymnasium. The tournament is open to girls and boys teams in grades 3-8. Entry fee is $50 per team with awards for top three teams in each division.
For entry packets or more information, please contact Josh Larson at (406) 391-7056 or email him at bjscasino@hotmail.com.
