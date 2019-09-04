The Cut Bank Lady Wolves got their volleyball season underway last week at the Choteau Invitational. The local spikers gained valuable court experience as many new faces are on the floor for the varsity squad this season.
The JV and C squads traveled to Choteau on Thursday and the JV squad went 3-2 on the day while the C squad went 0-5.
“It was great to get our freshmen girls on the court to get the jitters out as they played their first high school match,” said head coach Kelsey Brown.
The varsity squad opened pool play on Friday and went 0-4, falling to Florence (21-9, 21-6), Three Forks (21-17, 21-17), Glasgow (21-11, 21-5) and Choteau (21-17, 21-12).
After the opening round of pool play the Lady Wolves were seeded #15. Cut Bank went 3-0 in the second round defeating Bigfork (21-19, 21-19), Three Forks (13-21, 21-12) and Simms (20-21, 21-17).
In the third and final round of play the Lady Wolves defeated Bigfork (21-16, 21-16) and Fairfield (21-19, 21-8) and fell to Three Forks (21-11, 21-15) and Manhattan Christian (21-8, 21-13) to finish the tournament in seventh place.
“I was very pleased and proud of our girls,” said Brown. “This team has a lot of heart and these girls have great relationships on and off the floor. Everyone has been able to accept the role that needs filled on this team and that shows. The team got better with each match and we didn’t see the typical up and down of girls volleyball. The team stepped on the court and bettered themselves every single match.”
The Lady Wolves will host Browning in a non-conference tilt on Thursday before traveling to the Chinook Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
