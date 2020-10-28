The Cut Bank Wolves cross country teams ended this season of challenges with the same spirit they’ve maintained all year: joy and perseverance in the face of anything. None of the runners were intimidated when they got off the bus to find the state course in Kalispell becoming increasingly buried by rapidly accumulating snow. In fact, they grinned, and ran their hearts out.
A young boys team comprised of three freshmen, two sophomores, and two juniors charged through the blizzard to finish 13th in the team standings.
A total of 22 Class B teams competed in the meet. The Wolves were led by freshman James Greene, who finished 56th out of 158 runners in the massive race. Close behind came Hunter Kennedy in 65th, Elijah Greene (72), Nathaniel Anderson (80), and Rhett Michael (97), to complete the scoring top five.
The women’s team represented Cut Bank just as well. Though they were one girl shy to score as a team, four strong girls ran with confidence and grit.
Freshman Kellyn Dunaway placed first for the Wolves. Behind her came Stella Overstreet and Grace Rooney, remarkably, both ran their fastest times of the season in these adverse conditions! Grace, the lone senior on the squad, capped a strong career of setting an example of character and work ethic for the younger girls to follow in the future. Grace Poulton rounded out the ladies squad finishing her first state race ever at the end of her solid first season.
Coaches Brian Suttle, Shayle Ehlers, and Jared Berkram were all extremely proud of this young squad, and excited for the promising future of these athletes. They expressed their appreciation and thanks to all the parents for their support and perseverance this season, as well in trekking through the snow!
