The 2019 Marias Fair – Glacier County Awards are as follows.
Small Animal Awards
Poultry Herdsmanship – Jacob Hjartarson
Overall Cat Project – Lexi Stubbs
Dog Project High Point Overall for Glacier County – Lexi Stubbs
Dog Project High Point Exhibitor – Lexi Stubbs
Dog Project Overall High Point – Lexi Stubbs
Large Animal Awards
1st year Swine Member Showing Most Promise – Kortney Hart
Top Beef Rate of Gain – Matt Meiwald, 3.25 lbs.
Herdsmanship
Dairy Cattle Herdsmanship – Destini Anderson
Swine Herdsmanship, Chips – Darci Littrell
Horse Herdsmanship – Grace Rooney
Goat Herdsmanship – Ethan Brown
Livestock Judging
Livestock Judging Team, Pre-Junior, First Place –Olivia Bradley, Janae Roberts, Tegan Boyce
Livestock Judging Team, Junior, Third Place – Jed Winkowitsch, Darci Littrell, Brad Hjartarson
Livestock Judging Team, Senior, Second Place – Coalter Littrell, Jordyn Fields, Wyatt Berkram
Livestock Judging Individual, Pre-Junior, First Place – Olivia Bradley (Blackfeet Reservation 4-H)
Livestock Judging Individual, Senior, First Place – Coalter Littrell
Livestock Judging Individual, Senior, Third Place – Jordyn Fields
Fashion Review
Fashion Revue, Senior – Sienna Cundall
Public Presentations
Demonstration/ Illustrated Talk, Thursday, Senior – Grace Rooney
Best of Show Winners – Exhibit Building
Baking Exhibit – Ashlyn Brown
Decorated Foods Exhibit – Addisyn Bengtson
Communications, Visual Arts Exhibit – Camille Bradley
Dog Exhibit – Madalynn Largo
Large Animal Exhibit – Coalter Littrell
High Point
Overall Winners
High Point Glacier County – Ashlyn Brown
High Point Overall – Ashlyn Brown (120 pts.)
Swine Events
Swine Showmanship, Third Place, Pre-Junior – Olivia Bradley (Blackfeet Reservation 4-H)
Swine Showmanship, Third Place, Junior – Darci Littrell
Swine Showmanship, First Place, Senior – Grace Rooney
Grand Champion Market Hog – Alec Morrisett
Grand Champion Swine Pen of Three – Alec Morrisett
Grand Champion Breeding Swine – Alec Morrisett
Rabbit Events
Rabbit Showmanship, Second Place, Pre-Junior – Abby Rooney
Pocket Pet Events
Pocket Pet Showmanship, Second Place, Pre-Junior – Mya Beausoleil
Cattle Events
Beef Showmanship, Third Place, Junior – Dallas Berkram
Reserve Champion Market Beef – Coalter Littrell
Dairy Cattle Showmanship, First Place, Junior – Destini Anderson
Dairy Cattle Showmanship Overall Reserve Champion – Destini Anderson
Reserve Champion Dairy Animal – Destini Anderson
Top Charolais Influence Beef – Dallas Berkram
Top Purebred Black Angus Beef – Regan Walter
Black Angus, Not Purebred – Dallas Berkram
Overall Black Angus Influenced – Dallas Berkram
Grand Champion Breeding Beef – Wyatt Berkram
Top Breeding Heifer – Wyatt Berkram
Top Overall Breeding Heifer – Wyatt Berkram
Grand Champion Cow/ Calf Pair – Coalter Littrell
Reserve Champion Cow/ Calf Pair – Wyatt Berkram
Heifer, any breed, calf under 1 year – Wyatt Berkram
Heifer, any breed, over 1 and under 2 years – Wyatt Berkram
Cow, any breed, 3 years and over with calf – Wyatt Berkram
Bull, any breed, calf under 1 year – Dallas Berkram
Sheep Events
Sheep Showmanship, Second Place, Pre-Junior – Tegan Boyce
Sheep Showmanship, Second Place, Senior – Grace Rooney
Breeding Sheep Grand Champion – Grace Rooney
Horse Events
Western Showmanship Reserve Champion, Senior – Grace Rooney
Western Horsemanship Grand Champion, Senior – Grace Rooney
Colt to Maturity 2-year-old, Grand Champion, Senior – Grace Rooney
English Pleasure Reserve Champion, Levels 4-7 – Grace Rooney
In-Hand Trail Reserve Champion, Senior – Grace Rooney
Goat Events
Goat Showmanship, Third Place, Pre-Junior – Ethan Brown
Goat Showmanship, First Place, Junior – Jed Winkowitsch
Goat Showmanship, Second Place, Junior – Ashlyn Brown
Goat Showmanship, Third Place, Junior – Ken Winkowitsch
Goat Showmanship Grand Champion – Ashlyn Brown
Goat Showmanship Reserve Champion – Jed Winkowitsch
Dairy Goat Grand Champion – Jed Winkowitsch
Dairy Goat Grand Champion– Ken Winkowitsch
Poultry Events
Grand Champion Hen or Pullet – Brennan Hedges
Reserve Champion Hen or Pullet – Jed Winkowitsch
Grand Champion Overall Poultry – Jacob Hjartarson
Poultry Showmanship, First Place, Pre-Junior – Bridger Molenda
Poultry Showmanship, First Place, Junior – Jed Winkowitsch
Poultry Showmanship, Second Place, Junior – Jacob Hjartarson
Poultry Showmanship, Third Place, Junior – Brad Hjartarson
Grand Champion Overall Poultry Showmanship – Jacob Hjartarson
Dog Events
Sub-Novice A, First Place – Lexi Stubbs
Sub-Novice B, First Place – Jackie Waller
Sub Novice B, Second Place – Beretta Winkowitsch
Novice A, First Place – Hadley Barbie
Obedience Grand Champion – Hadley Barbie
Obedience Reserve Champion – Jackie Waller
Dog Showmanship, First Place, Pre-Junior – RJ Barbie
Dog Showmanship, Second Place, Pre-Junior – Beretta Winkowitsch
Dog Showmanship, First Place, Junior – Hadley Barbie
Dog Showmanship, First Place, Senior – Jackie Waller
Dog Showmanship Grand Champion – Hadley Barbie
Dog Showmanship Reserve Champion – Jackie Waller
Round Robin
Showmanship
Grand Champion Showman – Jed Winkowitsch
Reserve Champion Showman – Grace Rooney
Awards/Scholarships
Mary Perry Memorial Award – Gus Meiwald
Dean Peterson Memorial Award – Jordyn Fields
