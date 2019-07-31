PP_S1

Pre-Junior members, Janae Roberts, Tegan Boyce, and Olivia Bradley teamed up to take home first place livestock judging team honors for Glacier County at the Marias Fair.

 Photo by Kari Lewis

The 2019 Marias Fair – Glacier County Awards are as follows.

Small Animal Awards

Poultry Herdsmanship – Jacob Hjartarson

Overall Cat Project – Lexi Stubbs

Dog Project High Point Overall for Glacier County – Lexi Stubbs

Dog Project High Point Exhibitor – Lexi Stubbs

Dog Project Overall High Point – Lexi Stubbs

Large Animal Awards

1st year Swine Member Showing Most Promise – Kortney Hart

Top Beef Rate of Gain – Matt Meiwald, 3.25 lbs.

Herdsmanship

Dairy Cattle Herdsmanship – Destini Anderson

Swine Herdsmanship, Chips – Darci Littrell

Horse Herdsmanship – Grace Rooney

Goat Herdsmanship – Ethan Brown

Livestock Judging

Livestock Judging Team, Pre-Junior, First Place –Olivia Bradley, Janae Roberts, Tegan Boyce

Livestock Judging Team, Junior, Third Place – Jed Winkowitsch, Darci Littrell, Brad Hjartarson

Livestock Judging Team, Senior, Second Place – Coalter Littrell, Jordyn Fields, Wyatt Berkram

Livestock Judging Individual, Pre-Junior, First Place – Olivia Bradley (Blackfeet Reservation 4-H)

Livestock Judging Individual, Senior, First Place – Coalter Littrell

Livestock Judging Individual, Senior, Third Place – Jordyn Fields

Fashion Review

Fashion Revue, Senior – Sienna Cundall

Public Presentations

Demonstration/ Illustrated Talk, Thursday, Senior – Grace Rooney

Best of Show Winners – Exhibit Building

Baking Exhibit – Ashlyn Brown

Decorated Foods Exhibit – Addisyn Bengtson

Communications, Visual Arts Exhibit – Camille Bradley

Dog Exhibit – Madalynn Largo

Large Animal Exhibit – Coalter Littrell

High Point

Overall Winners

High Point Glacier County – Ashlyn Brown

High Point Overall – Ashlyn Brown (120 pts.)

Swine Events

Swine Showmanship, Third Place, Pre-Junior – Olivia Bradley (Blackfeet Reservation 4-H)

Swine Showmanship, Third Place, Junior – Darci Littrell

Swine Showmanship, First Place, Senior – Grace Rooney

Grand Champion Market Hog – Alec Morrisett

Grand Champion Swine Pen of Three – Alec Morrisett

Grand Champion Breeding Swine – Alec Morrisett

Rabbit Events

Rabbit Showmanship, Second Place, Pre-Junior – Abby Rooney

Pocket Pet Events

Pocket Pet Showmanship, Second Place, Pre-Junior – Mya Beausoleil

Cattle Events

Beef Showmanship, Third Place, Junior – Dallas Berkram

Reserve Champion Market Beef – Coalter Littrell

Dairy Cattle Showmanship, First Place, Junior – Destini Anderson

Dairy Cattle Showmanship Overall Reserve Champion – Destini Anderson

Reserve Champion Dairy Animal – Destini Anderson

Top Charolais Influence Beef – Dallas Berkram

Top Purebred Black Angus Beef – Regan Walter

Black Angus, Not Purebred – Dallas Berkram

Overall Black Angus Influenced – Dallas Berkram

Grand Champion Breeding Beef – Wyatt Berkram

Top Breeding Heifer – Wyatt Berkram

Top Overall Breeding Heifer – Wyatt Berkram

Grand Champion Cow/ Calf Pair – Coalter Littrell

Reserve Champion Cow/ Calf Pair – Wyatt Berkram

Heifer, any breed, calf under 1 year – Wyatt Berkram

Heifer, any breed, over 1 and under 2 years – Wyatt Berkram

Cow, any breed, 3 years and over with calf – Wyatt Berkram

Bull, any breed, calf under 1 year – Dallas Berkram

Sheep Events

Sheep Showmanship, Second Place, Pre-Junior – Tegan Boyce

Sheep Showmanship, Second Place, Senior – Grace Rooney

Breeding Sheep Grand Champion – Grace Rooney

Horse Events

Western Showmanship Reserve Champion, Senior – Grace Rooney

Western Horsemanship Grand Champion, Senior – Grace Rooney

Colt to Maturity 2-year-old, Grand Champion, Senior – Grace Rooney

English Pleasure Reserve Champion, Levels 4-7 – Grace Rooney

In-Hand Trail Reserve Champion, Senior – Grace Rooney

Goat Events

Goat Showmanship, Third Place, Pre-Junior – Ethan Brown 

Goat Showmanship, First Place, Junior – Jed Winkowitsch

Goat Showmanship, Second Place, Junior – Ashlyn Brown

Goat Showmanship, Third Place, Junior – Ken Winkowitsch

Goat Showmanship Grand Champion – Ashlyn Brown

Goat Showmanship Reserve Champion – Jed Winkowitsch

Dairy Goat Grand Champion – Jed Winkowitsch

Dairy Goat Grand Champion– Ken Winkowitsch

Poultry Events

Grand Champion Hen or Pullet – Brennan Hedges

Reserve Champion Hen or Pullet – Jed Winkowitsch

Grand Champion Overall Poultry – Jacob Hjartarson

Poultry Showmanship, First Place, Pre-Junior – Bridger Molenda

Poultry Showmanship, First Place, Junior – Jed Winkowitsch

Poultry Showmanship, Second Place, Junior – Jacob Hjartarson

Poultry Showmanship, Third Place, Junior – Brad Hjartarson

Grand Champion Overall Poultry Showmanship – Jacob Hjartarson

Dog Events

Sub-Novice A, First Place – Lexi Stubbs

Sub-Novice B, First Place – Jackie Waller

Sub Novice B, Second Place – Beretta Winkowitsch

Novice A, First Place – Hadley Barbie

Obedience Grand Champion – Hadley Barbie

Obedience Reserve Champion – Jackie Waller

Dog Showmanship, First Place, Pre-Junior – RJ Barbie

Dog Showmanship, Second Place, Pre-Junior – Beretta Winkowitsch

Dog Showmanship, First Place, Junior – Hadley Barbie

Dog Showmanship, First Place, Senior – Jackie Waller

Dog Showmanship Grand Champion – Hadley Barbie

Dog Showmanship Reserve Champion – Jackie Waller

Round Robin

Showmanship

Grand Champion Showman – Jed Winkowitsch

Reserve Champion Showman – Grace Rooney

Awards/Scholarships

Mary Perry Memorial Award – Gus Meiwald

Dean Peterson Memorial Award – Jordyn Fields

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.