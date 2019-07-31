Last week’s special school board meeting was short, but productive. According to the draft minutes of the July 22 meeting, the board accepted resignations from Social Studies teacher Ryan Sullivan, longtime CBHS Athletic Director Don Paulson and CBMS Athletic Director Scott Laird. The board then hired Laird as CBHS Athletic Director and is now in the process of hiring an athletic director for CBMS.
Also hired last week were: Jake Jarrett-High School Social Studies; Quinn Kelly, Drivers Education; Cody Fetters, High School Wrestling Head Coach; Paul Schilling, High School Tennis Head Coach; Morgan Hughson, Middle School Girls Basketball Coach; Nick Luoma, High School Assistant Football Coach and Middle School Boys Basketball Coach.
