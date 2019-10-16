The Cut Bank Lady Wolves picked up a pair of wins last week as they took down Class A Browning on Thursday and Great Falls Central on Senior Night on Saturday.
The Lady Wolves dominated the first two games against Browning, winning 25-11 and 25-13. Browning stormed back and took a 25-16 victory in game three before the Lady Wolves closed out the match with a tight 25-23 victory in the fourth game.
Jada Doore led the squad with eight kills and she also tallied nine digs, three aces and three blocks. Aryana Black followed with six kills and led the team with 14 digs followed by Camille Bradley with 12. Sienna Spotted Bear served up six aces in the match to go with six digs and three kills and Sam Burke dished out 14 assists on the night and Sydnei Littrell chipped in three aces in the win.
The local spikers made short work of Great Falls Central on Saturday as they swept the Mustangs 25-17, 25-20, 26-24.
Doore led the attack with eight kills followed by Spotted Bear and Black with seven each. Doore and Littrell each tallied three blocks to lead the defense while Burke had 13 digs followed by Bradley’s 11. Burke also had all 19 of the Lady Wolves’ assists and served up two aces along with Bradley and Spotted Bear.
The Lady Wolves will travel to Conrad for their lone match of the week on Saturday with C squad action beginning at 2 p.m.
