The Cut Bank Lady Wolves pushed their winning streak to four games as they toppled conference foes Fairfield and Great Falls Central last weekend.
The Lady Wolves hosted Fairfield on Thursday and dropped the first two games 25-22, 25-19. Cut Bank then reeled off three straight games as they took the match 25-22, 26-24, 16-14.
Aryana Black led the Lady Wolves attack with 12 kills and six aces followed by Jada Doore with nine kills and Sam Burke with four. Camille Bradley led the defense with 11 digs followed by Sienna Spotted Bear and Shelby BigSpring with eight apiece. BigSpring also led the team with two blocks. Burke dished out a team-high 17 assists and also tallied seven digs in the win.
“I am so proud of these girls,” said head coach Kelsey Brown. “Heart and determination won this match. We had a rough week with injuries and other issues and the girls were tossed around in different situations all week but we were able to slowly move back to our regular rotation. We still have a lot to work on but I am pleased with the girls.”
Friday the local spikers swept Great Falls Central, the newest member of the 1B, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.
Black had another dominating performance at the net for the Lady Wolves with a team-high 11 kills to go along with two aces. Doore followed with six kills and three blocks while Spotted Bear added three kills and seven digs. Bradley led the defense with 11 digs and Burke dished out a team-high 14 assists to go with three aces.
“The girls came out strong and with great energy,” said Brown. “Offensively we came out swinging and our girls were big at the net. We still need to work on our serve receive, however I was pleased with the free balls the girls got to Sam so that we could set it up and our hitters could hit. Sam has done a great job getting our hitters the ball and we really capitalized on that. Aryana has done really well finding the holes and placing the ball the last few games.”
Cut Bank hosted Shelby for their annual Homecoming game on Tuesday. Results will appear in next week’s issue. The Lady Wolves will travel to Rocky Boy on Saturday to begin the second half of the season.
