The Cut Bank Saddle Club and Glacier Trail Riders recap the National O-Mok-See Results for the 13 Cut Bank riders who participated. Held in Buffalo, Wyo. in mid-July the annual event featured over 200 riders competing in 13 individual races, plus teams and pairs over the week-long competition. Six of the Cut Bank riders brought home Hi-Pt Awards.
Kambryn Eubanks won the championship saddle in 8-11. Kambryn won four events and placed in eight more to compile 915 points. She won Western Jumping, Polo Turn, and Flag Race twice on Charlie Brown. (The Flag Race was rerun after finding it was measured incorrectly.)
There were only five points separating her and the Reserve Champion also from Cut Bank, Tansy Cassidy with 910 points. Both girls had an outstanding week! 8-11 Justus Cassidy finished in 7th place with 550 points. Justus and sister Tansy Cassidy set a record winning the Turn and Burn Pairs race with a 23.810 second run.
The other saddle winner from Cut Bank was Kim Norman who rode in Sr. Women, which is one of the biggest groups with 43 competitors ages 40 and up. Kim said, “We (she and her horses) had a ‘surreal’ week”. She won two events and placed in 10 other individual races. With placings in Team and Pairs races she ended up with 1030 points. Kim and Foxy were sitting tough in Flag Race with a decent run in the low tens, then when it was announced it would be rerun, the nerves kicked in, but Foxy again made a perfect turn and this time they ran a 9.978 finishing 3rd.
Doug Norman was 7th high point with 460 points in Sr. Men, riding against 31 other seasoned O-Mok-See veterans. Doug and his horse JoJo finished in the top ten in 11 single events. Jay Aspevig also rode in Sr. Men’s and earned a first place in the Arena Race with a 9.820, joining the ‘elite’ 9 second club! In the 16-39 Men’s division Jack Norman was 8th overall with 475 points. Jack also ran a 9.946 second Arena Race for a 2nd in that event. He placed in nine individual events.
Cut Bank had three 7 and Under riders, Avery and Adley Emrich (Jay and Barbara Aspevig’s granddaughters) and Elliana Povey-Norman. Those little cuties brought home their first National’s trophies. Adley and Avery were 4th in Pair Poles and 5th in Turn n Burn Pairs. Elliana paired up with Alli McGilvary, Colorado; to place in both pair events as well, getting 7th in Turn n Burn and 6th in Pair Poles.
Individual Results:
Keg Race
7 and Under: Adley Emrich 8th, Avery Emrich 9th. 8-11: Tansy Cassidy 3rd, Kambryn Eubanks 5th, Justus Cassidy 6th. 16-39 Men: Brian Aspevig 6th, Jack Norman 8th. Sr. Men: Jay Aspevig 2nd, Doug Norman 7th.
3 Pole Weave
7 and Under: Adley Emrich 9th. 8-11: Kambryn Eubanks 2nd, Justus Cassidy 6th, Tansy Cassidy 7th. Sr. Women’s: Kim Norman 2nd. Sr. Men’s: Doug Norman 3rd.
Western Jumping
8-11: Kambryn Eubanks 1st, Tansy Cassidy 3rd, Justus Cassidy 6th. 16-39 Men: Jack Norman 5th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 2nd, Barbara Aspevig 5th. Sr. Men: Doug Norman 8th.
Arena Race
8-11: Tansy Cassidy 2nd, Kambryn Eubanks 6th. 16-39 Men: Jack Norman 2nd. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 1st 9.812. Sr. Men: Jay Aspevig 1st 9.820, Doug Norman 9th.
Flag Race
7 and Under: Avery Emrich 9th. 8-11: Kambryn Eubanks 1st, Tansy Cassidy 2nd, Justus Cassidy 5th. 16-39 Men: Brian Aspevig 9th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 3rd. Sr. Men: Doug Norman 8th.
Polo Turn
7 and Under: Adley Emrich 10th. 8-11: Kambryn Eubanks 1st , Tansy Cassidy 6th, Justus Cassidy 7th. 16-39 Men: Jack Norman 5th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 1st. Sr. Men: Doug Norman 9th.
Pole Bending
7 and Under: Adley Emrich 10th. 8-11: Kambryn Eubanks 3rd, Tansy Cassidy 4th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 4th. Sr. Men: Jay Aspevig 6th.
2 Barrel Flag
7 and Under: Avery Emrich 9th. 8-11:Tansy Cassidy 4th. 16-39 Women: Jodi Norman 6th. 16-39 Men: Brian Aspevig 10th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 7th.
Top n Turn
7 and Under: Adley Emrich 9th Avery Emrich 10th. 8-11: Tansy Cassidy 5th, Kambryn Eubanks 6th, Justus Cassidy 7th. 16-39 Women: Jodi Norman 2nd. 16-39 Men: Jack Norman 3rd. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 3rd. Sr. Men: Doug Norman 8th.
360-8 Race:
7 and Under: Adley Emrich 9th. 8-11: Kambryn Eubanks 2nd, Tansy Cassidy 7th. 16-39 Women: Jodi Norman 7th. 16-39 Men: Jack Norman 10th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 6th. Sr. Men: Doug Norman 10th.
Barrel and Stake
7 and Under: Avery Emrich 9th, Adley Emrich 10th. 8-11: Justus Cassidy 3rd, Tansy Cassidy 5th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 1st. Sr. Men: Doug Norman 7th.
Key Race
8-11: Tansy Cassidy 2nd, Justus Cassidy 6th, Kambryn Eubanks 9th. 16-39 Men: Jack Norman 6th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 2nd. Sr. Men: Doug Norman 8th.
Figure 8 Stake
7 and Under: Adley Emrich 8th, Avery Emrich 9th. 8-11: Justus Cassidy 3rd, Kambryn Eubanks 4th, Tansy Cassidy 7th. 16-39 Men: Jack Norman 9th. Sr. Women: Kim Norman 4th. Sr. Men: Doug Norman 5th.
Pair Pole
8-11: Kambryn Eubanks and Durham McGowan, Great Falls, 1st. Adults: Doug and Kim Norman 9th.
Pair Turn n Burn
8-11: Tansy and Justus Cassidy 1st (Record), Kambryn Eubanks and Durham McGown 2nd. Adults: Doug and Kim Norman 4th.
Team Speed Barrels
Adults: Doug, Kim, Jack, Jodi Norman 2nd.
Western Relay
Doug, Kim, Jack, Jodi Norman 10th.
