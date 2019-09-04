The Cut Bank Wolves opened the 2019 season with a 12-7 loss at the hands of the Whitehall Trojans last Friday. The Wolves will look to bounce back this weekend as they host Bigfork at 7 p.m.
Against Whitehall the Wolves trailed 6-0 at the half as both teams struggled to get their offense going. The Trojans pushed their lead to 12-0 going into the fourth and held that lead until late in the quarter when Colten Barsness returned a punt 85 yards to the pay dirt to put the Wolves on the board. Cody Racki’s PAT closed the gap to 12-7 with two minutes remaining.
Cut Bank attempted an onside kick but the Wolves were unable to recover it and the Trojans ran out the clock to seal the win.
“Overall I was very impressed with the way the kids played the game, especially defensively,” said head coach Dylan Johnston. “We played tough, gritty football for 95% of the game and when we weren’t where we needed to be for the 5% Whitehall took advantage and scored on us. Offensively we struggled to get into any sort of rhythm from the start and when we didn’t get something going we seemed to beat ourselves with a turnover or some sort of penalty.”
Johnston was pleased with sophomore Dillon Grey’s performance in the Wolves’ rushing game, gaining tough yards up the middle.
The Wolves will look to clean some things up offensively this week in practice in preparation for the Bigfork game this weekend.
“I told the kids after the game that the good news is that we have eight more guaranteed opportunities this season to prove what kind of football team we are capable of being,” said Johnston. “If we get rid of all the silly mistakes the cards will fall into place.”
