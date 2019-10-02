The Cut Bank Wolves picked up their first win of the season as they downed Conrad 6-0 as a winter storm rolled in on Friday. The local gridders will welcome another pack of Wolves to town this weekend for the annual Homecoming game as Wolf Point comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Friday in Conrad the teams were knotted up at 0-0 after a defensive battle in the first quarter. The Wolves’ Andrew Andersen recovered a Conrad fumble late in the second quarter to set up Cut Bank’s lone scoring drive of the night. Austin Vanek found the end zone from a yard out and after Conrad blocked the PAT the Wolves led 6-0 going into the half.
Cut Bank kept the Cowboys out of the end zone in the second half and although the Wolves had success moving the football and getting to the Red Zone five times in the game, the Vanek touchdown would prove to be the only points of the game and the Wolves took the win.
The Wolves outgained the Cowboys 148-83 in total offensive yards with most of the yards from each team coming on the ground. Cut Bank’s Bauer Seewald completed one of six passes for 21 yards but according to head coach Dylan Johnston had a solid all-around game.
“Bauer took charge of the offense for us,” said the coach. “He made audibles, changed snap counts and played very solid all night.”
Hayden Hedges led the Wolves ground attack with 68 yards on 13 carries followed by Colten Barsness with 30 yards on 12 carries. Seewald gained 16 yards on the ground on three carries and Vanek tallied 13 total yards. Cody Racki was the receiver on the Wolves’ completed pass for 21 yards.
Defensively Dayne Barbie led with three solo tackles followed by Devris Fey and Barsness with three apiece. Hedges intercepted a Cowboy pass to go along with Andersen’s fumble recovery as the Wolves notched two takeaways in the game. Brock Barcus was named Special Teams player of the game and according to Johnston “did exactly what we asked of him to help us win the game.”
“Offensively we put together some strong drives and Hedges and Barsness made some beautiful cuts and were able to run for big plays more than once against a very salty and tough Conrad defense,” said Johnston. “Defensively, we played very sound, smart football and were able to shut down the Cowboy offense on multiple occasions, including a huge defensive stand late in the game to set us up to win. We finally put together a complete football game and saw glimpses of the team we are capable of being.”
The battle of the Wolves will take place earlier, with a 6 p.m. start time on Friday at the Town Field. Wolf Point brings a 1-3 record into the game and is coming off of a 47-0 thumping at the hands of Fairfield last weekend.
“I told the kids that the goals this week are just like any other,” said Johnston. “To go 1-0, focus on ourselves as a team and take care of the little things.”
