The CBMS tennis teams wrapped up their season just before last week’s big snowstorm. They finished up their competition with league schools on Sept. 23, hosting matches with Choteau.
The Cougars won 11 matches and lost four against the Choteau players. “The kids played really well. They have shown so much improvement this season,” said head coach Jim Gregg.
“Our high school volunteer coaches, Lily Overstreet and Carl Estey, have really done a nice job of teaching the fundamental skills to these kids. I’m just very proud of everyone’s contribution and effort this year.” He added. The four matches the Cougars lost were all singles with two of them by scores of 5-6. The Cut Bank team won all six doubles matches,” recapped Gregg.
The coaches moved up the team tournament because of the weather forecast for rain and snow. “It’s a good thing that we did move up the tournament and we were able to get both the singles and doubles tournaments in,” said Gregg.
Kortney Hart claimed the singles championship in a very competitive finals’ match against Jaycee Luse. Hart won the finals with a 6-5 score. Emmalee Vanek captured the consolation title defeating fourth place finisher, Alexis Kennedy, by a 6-0 score.
The doubles championship pitted Luse/Vanek against Hart/Kambryn Eubanks. Luse/Vanek won the title by a 6-2 score. Kennedy/ Braeden Benjamin finished third defeating Paxton Benjamin/Madisyn Price 6-0.
“CBHS has some very good competitive players joining the high school ranks in the near future,” remarked the head coach.
Coach Gregg thanked the players and parents for their effort and support this season. He also thanked volunteer coaches, Lily Overstreet and Carl Estey for their hard work and help. Gregg gave a big shout out goes to the administration for their continued support for the CBMS tennis program, adding future years look very bright for the local tennis program.
