The Sunburst Refiners post-season was short-lived, falling to a tough White Sulphur Springs team, 78-21, on Friday, Oct. 23.
Sunburst travelled to White Sulphur Springs for the Friday afternoon playoff game. Conditions were favorable for the game and Refiners got off to a good start in the first quarter. Jaden Koon scored on a one-yard touchdown run to put the Refiners up 8-6.
The Hornets took the lead back on a quick score to make it 12-8. Stanley Jarvis ran the ensuing kickoff back for a 70-yard touchdown run.
The Refiners’ lead of 14-12 didn’t last long as Sunburst had a hard time defending against the pass. The Refiners’ final score came in the second half when Koon hit Jarvis for a 35-yard TD pass.
“I will miss this group of seniors. They never once gave in and continued to work hard all season. We have a small group of kids returning next year and I think they will step up and pick up where this group left off,” said head coach Jason Hanson.
“I want to thank the community of Sunburst for supporting the athletic teams this fall, my assistant coach Scott Bye, and Mark Kearns for helping with any medical issues that came up during the games,” he added.
