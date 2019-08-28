The Cut Bank Wolves will kick off the 2019 season this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the town field against Whitehall. Head coach Dylan Johnston begins his second season at the helm with a bunch of experience returning, including 11 seniors.
“Our seniors are all great leaders and are ready to lead this team to it’s potential this year,” said Johnston. “Up front we are led by Riley Racine and Zayne Parrent. Colten Barsness has had a great camp running the football and outside Stephon McGillis, Andrew Andersen, Justin Crowe, Coalter Littrell and Cody Racki have shown that they are great pass catchers and can go get those tough yards after the catch.”
Also returning to the Wolves’ lineup this year are seniors Kobe Whitford, Devris Fey and Lee Wiggins.
The junior class includes Wesley Omsberg, Brett Sneed, Jayden Augare and Valier transfer Brock Barcus.
The sophomore class is also experienced on the varsity field as many of them saw action last year as freshmen. Hayden Hedges, Wyatt Berkram, Austin Vanek, Dayne Barbie, Matt Larson and Dillon and Nicholas Gray all saw extensive action for the Wolves a season ago and will look to build on that along with fellow sophomores Dawson Vasboe, Brant Seewald, Caleb Simpson, Bauer Seewald, Jeremy Gallagher, Raice Strand and Tyler Edwards.
The Wolves also added 14 freshmen to the program this season.
“Offensively we have changed things up quite a bit this season and are looking to go a little no-huddle and really get the tempo going in the game,” said Johnston. “Defensively we have a lot of athletic dudes who can play multiple positions well and all have great football intelligence so they will be fun to watch throughout the year.”
The local gridders open with a non-conference foe and according to Johnston the team is excited and ready to step inside the lines.
“It will be great to finally get to suit up against another team and really find out where we are as a team and what we need to work on heading into this long season against a once again tough Northern Division.”
