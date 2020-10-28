The Sunburst Lady Refiners volleyball team ended the regular season with a three game sweep of the Heart Butte Warriors, 25-11, 25-7, and 25-14.
The Lady Refiners quickly showed their strengths and took control of the match from the beginning, and never slowed down in dominating the three games.
Sunburst had 31 aces on the night. Briana Robins led the way with 16, Tara Robins had four, Brooklyn Smith and Bailey Postma had three each.
Jeena Alborano had five of the teams 17 kills, Laura Meyer added four, and Tara Robins chipped in three. Claire Bucklin led the way with 10 digs, Meyer added eight, and Tara Robins and Nikki Nau each contributed three. Briana Robins had five of the teams 13 assists, Bucklin had four, and Alborano and Megan Hout had two.
“We are excited for tournaments starting this coming weekend and getting a chance to show everyone what we are truly made of,” said head coach Kortnee Pace.
The Lady Refiners will head to Valier for District Tournament action this weekend. In opening round action they will play on Thursday, Oct. 29, at noon against Belt high school at Valier high school. The complete bracket and pairings are featured below.
