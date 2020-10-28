The Cut Bank Lady Wolves ended the regular season with a five-set loss to Great Falls Central. The local spikers will head into the District 1B Tournament as the fifth seed where they will hit the road to take on fourth seeded Conrad on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Conrad High School gym.
In other first round matchups, league champion Choteau receives a bye. Third seeded Shelby will host sixth place Great Falls Central and second place Fairfield will host seventh seeded Rocky Boy. All Thursday and Friday matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. at the site of the higher seed, while all Saturday matches will be played in Conrad.
Against Central, the Lady Wolves dropped the opening two sets 25-20 and 25-23. Cut Bank battled back to take the next two sets 25-21, 25-21 to force a deciding fifth game. In a back and forth final set the Lady Wolves came up short, falling 15-13 and were sent home with a loss.
Camille Bradley led the offense with ten assists and seven kills while Brianne Murphy also tallied ten assists. Kendall Hibbs followed with six kills and Erin Schmidt led the Lady Wolves front line with five blocks. Sienna Spotted Bear and Bradley each tallied 17 digs and Paayton Branch, Murphy and Spotted Bear each served up three aces in the loss.
“We are ready to fight at districts,” said head coach Chelsey Brown. “The girls aren’t ready to be done and we have a lot more to give.”
The top five teams from the district tournament will advance to the Divisional Tournament next weekend. The highest remaining seed losing a Saturday morning loser-out match in Conrad will be the fifth qualifier from District 1B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.