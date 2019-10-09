The Cut Bank Lady Wolves split a pair of conference matches with Shelby and Rocky Boy last week. The Lady Wolves were swept by the Coyotes in their annual Homecoming match before defeating the Stars 3-1.
Tuesday against Shelby the Lady Wolves fell 25-12 in the opening game but played much better in game two before falling 25-23. The Coyotes made short work of the local spikers in the third game to complete the sweep 25-12.
Aryana Black led the Lady Wolves with six kills and also added seven digs in the loss. Jada Doore and Sienna Spotted Bear each chipped in two kills and served up two aces. Sam Burke led with seven assists and eight digs while Camille Bradley followed with six digs. As a team the Lady Wolves managed just twelve kills while committing 19 hitting errors in the match.
“We had a tough night against a solid Shelby team,” said head coach Kelsey Brown. “We came out flat and really had a hard time getting going. We were able to make some things happen in game two but it wasn’t enough.”
The Lady Wolves dominated the first two games against Rocky Boy 25-14, 25-13 before taking their foot off the gas in game three, falling 25-14. Cut Bank responded in the fourth game and took the match 25-11.
Doore was a force at the net as she dominated with 15 kills followed by Black with eight. Black and Spotted Bear each served up five aces followed by Burke with four and Shelby BigSpring with three. Burke also had 21 assists and eight digs while BigSpring added 11 digs. Bradley followed with nine digs and also served two aces.
“We came out strong against Rocky Boy with some solid play,” said Brown. “We had a great serving night with 19 aces and the girls did a really great job placing the ball. We had a mental block in game three but came back strong to close out the match. Our back row did a great job all night getting the balls up to our setter so that we were able to hit.”
The Lady Wolves travel to Browning on Thursday and will host Great Falls Central on Saturday for Senior Night.
