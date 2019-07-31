The Western Divisional Swim Meet that took place in Cut Bank this past weekend brought in 261 competitive swimmers from the Western side all trying to move on to the State Swim Meet. The meet was a success and 11 Sharks will be heading to Sidney next weekend.
There were many Sharks that will be competing in all three of their events in Sidney. Andrew Andersen will be heading to state finishing in 4th place in the 50 freestyle for the 15-19 boys, 5th in the 50 fly and another tight race in the breaststroke finishing 3rd with a time of 29.17 seconds. This will be Andrew’s final state swim meet for the Montana Federation of Swimmers out of a total of nine years with the Sharks.
Dalton Estey cut times from his Saturday events on Sunday, helping him advance to state in all three of his events. He cut five seconds off of his 100 freestyle giving him a finals time of 1:15:85. Dalton’s brother Carl Estey will also be heading to state in his events including the 50 fly where he cut three seconds off his preliminary time on Sunday to place 8th for the 15-19 boys.
Stefani Bohmer had a 7th, 8th, and 4th place finish in her events for the 13-14 girls. Stefani cut two seconds off of her 50 Fly placing her in 6th. Her sister Dafani cut a second off her preliminary time in the 100 free, taking 7th place. Dafani also placed 6th in the 50 freestyle and 7th in the 50 breaststroke for the 11-12 girls.
Avonlea Andersen, also a swimmer for the 11-12 girls went from finishing 4th in the 50 breaststroke on Saturday to a final 3rd place finish in the 50 breaststroke on Sunday. Avonlea will also be competing in all three of her events this next weekend.
Sierra Freedenburg had a great meet where she took home 1st place in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 51.39. She also placed 3rd in the 50 freestyle and 4th in the 50 backstroke for the 11-12 girls.
Zachary Pascoe, also a 11-12 swimmer had two 5th place finishes and one 6th place finish.
Latham Johnson, Natali Bohmer and Kori Pascoe will also be heading to Sidney to compete at the State Swim meet.
Here are the top 12 results from the divisional meet:
Midget Girls: Sierra Freedenburg: 50 breast 1st place, 50 free 3rd place and 50 back 4th place; Natali Bohmer: 100 IM 11th place.
Junior Boys: Latham Johnson: 50 Free 10th place and 50 breast 6th place; Zac Pascoe: 50 free 5th place, 50 Breast 5th place and 100 Free 6th place.
Junior Girls: Avonlea Andersen: 50 back 12th place, 50 free 10th place, and 50 breast 3rd place. Dafani Bohmer: 50 free 6th place, 100 Free 7th place and 50 breast 6th place.
Intermediate Girls: Stefani Bohmer: 50 Fly 7th place, 100 Fly 4th place and 200 Free 8th place.
Senior Boys: Andrew Andersen: 50 Free 4th place, 100 Breast 3rd place and 50 Fly 5th place; Dalton Estey: 100 Back 5th place, 100 Free 8th place and 50 Free 8th place; Carl Estey: 50 Free 9th place, 100 Free 10th place and 50 Fly 8th place.
