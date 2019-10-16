Club Members in
High Point Standings
Senior Men
1st Lee Peterson-605
6th Doug Norman-320
7th Jay Aspevig-310
16-39 Men
4th Brian Aspevig 330
5th Jack Norman 315
8th Kenny Habets 220
46+ Women
1st Kim Norman 600
31-45 Women
2nd Kelley McComb-425
10th Nisha Manley-160
16-39 Women
2nd Stine Decker 335
4th Jodi Norman 315
9th Hanna Manley 200
12-15
8th Kassidee Owens 255
8-11
1st Tansy Cassidy 645
2nd Kambryn Eubanks 445
9th Josh Owens 250
10th Justus Cassidy 245
11th Ray Dagel 225
Under 8
10th Adley Emrich 185
State Results
Key Race
Under 8-Adley Emrich 8th, Avery Emrich 9th .
8-11-Tansy Cassidy 3rd, Joshua Owens 4th, Justus Cassidy 5th, Ray Dagel 8th. 12-15- Kassidee Owens 6th.
16-30 Women-Stine Decker 7th, Brenda Popelka 9th.
31-45 Women- Renee Thompson 4th, Nisha Manley 6th.
46+ Women-Kim Norman 2nd, Barbara Aspevig 7th.
16-39 Men-Brian Aspevig 4th, Kenny Habets, Conrad 5th, Jack Norman 8th, Ian Larson 9th.
40+ Men-Lee Peterson 1st, 10.878; Jay Aspevig 3rd.
Speed Barrels
Under 8-Adley Emrich 7th, Avery Emrich 8th, Beau Dagel 9th.
8-11-Tansy Cassidy 1st, 11.134; Kambryn Eubanks 2nd, Justus Cassidy 5th, Ray Dagel 6th.
16-30 Women-Hanna Manley 1st, 10.517; Jodi Norman 4th, Stine Decker 9th.
31-45 Women-Kelley McComb 5th, Nisha Manley 9th, Nikole Owens 11th.
46+ Women-Kim Norman 3rd.
16-39 Men-Jack Norman 1st, 10.650; Brian Aspevig 6th, Ian Larson 10th.
40+ Men-Doug Norman 2nd, Lee Peterson 4th, Jay Aspevig 9th.
Pole Bending
Under 8-Adley Emrich 7th, Avery Emrich 8th.
8-11-Tansy Cassidy 1st, 25.780; Justus Cassidy 5th, Joshua Owens 6th, Ray Dagel 9th.
2-15- Kassidee Owens 3rd.
16-30 Women-Stine Decker 2nd, Rayenn Thompson 6th. 31-45 Women-Kelley McComb 3rd, Renee Thompson 8th.
46+ Women-Kim Norman 4th, Sandi Manley 8th.
16-39 Men-Brian Aspevig 8th.
40+ Men- Lee Peterson 1st, 24.559; Doug Norman 5th, Jay Aspevig 7th.
Half 8
Under 8- Adley Emrich 8th, Avery Emrich 9th, Beau Dagel 10th.
8-11-Kambryn Eubanks 1st, 11.424; Tansy Cassidy 3rd, Justus Cassidy 8th.
12-15-Kassidee Owens 8th.
16-30 Women-Stine Decker 6th, Jodi Norman 8th.
31-45 Women-Kelley McComb 5th.
46+ Women-Kim Norman 3rd.
16-39 Men-Brian Aspevig 3rd, Jack Norman 4th, Kenny Habets 7th, Jacob Emrich 10th.
40+ Men-Lee Peterson 1st & Record 11.615, Jay Aspevig 7th.
Figure 8 Stake
Under 8-Avery Emrich 10th.
8-11-Tansy Cassidy 2nd, Kambryn Eubanks 3rd, Ray Dagel 5th, Joshua Owens 10th.
12-15- Kassidee Owens 10th.
16-30 Women-Stine Decker 1st, 18.666; Jodi Norman 2nd, Rayenn Thompson 9th.
31-45 Women-Kelley McComb 6th, Renee Thompson 8th, Nisha Manley 10th.
46+ Women-Kim Norman 2nd .
16-39 Men- Jack Norman 6th, Ian Larson 10th.
40+ Men- Lee Peterson 2nd, Doug Norman 4th, Jay Aspevig 8th.
Graduated Barrel & Stake
Under 8-Avery Emrich 5th, Adley Emrich 8th, Beau Dagel 10th.
8-11-Joshua Owens 3rd, Tansy Cassidy 5th, Kambryn Eubanks 6th.
Barrel & Stake
31-45 Women- Kelley McComb 2nd, Nisha Manley 3rd, Tara Hart, Conrad, 8th, Renee Thompson 9th. 46+ Women-Kim Norman 1st, 36.018.
16-39 Men-Kenny Habets 5th.
40+ Men-Jay Aspevig 7th, Lee Peterson 8th.
Mini Pair Under 8
Ella Povey & Kaysea Randolph 7th, Adley & Avery Emrich 8th.
8-11 Pair Turn n Burn
Joshua Owens & Cassie Gibson 1st & Record 21.189, Kambryn Eubanks & Ray Dagel 2nd, Tansy & Justus Cassidy 4th.
12-15 Express Rescue
Jeremiah Swenson & Kassidee Owens 2nd, 4th Kaleb Owens & Benny Brown, Havre.
Pair Sack Adult
Jay & Brian Aspevig 1st 10.511, Jack & Jodi Norman 2nd, 10.771, Jacob Emrich & Brenda Popelka (tie) Runoff 5th, Stine Decker & Kelley McComb 9th, Doug & Kim Norman 11th.
Team Arena Adult
1st & Record 54.681 Lee Peterson, Kelley McComb, Stine Decker, Keith Smith; Tara Hart, Kenny Habets, Ed Visnovske, Kalispell, & Jonathon King, Anaconda 7th.
Arena Race
Under 8-Kaysea Randolph, Glendive, 8th.
8-11-Tansy Cassidy 1st, 10.309; 3rd Kambryn Eubanks, Ray Dagel 9th, Joshua Owens 10th.
12-15- Kassidee Owens 7th.
16-30 Women-Hanna Manley 1st & Record 10.156, Jodi Norman 3rd.
31-45 Women- Kelley McComb 6th.
46+ Women-Kim Norman 2nd, Brenda Kartevold, Glendive 4th.
16-39 Men- Kenny Habets 6th, Jacob Emrich, Great Falls 7th, Jack Norman 9th, Ian Larson 10th.
40+ Men-Doug Norman 1st & 10.188, Lee Peterson 2nd (tied for record), Jay Aspevig 10th.
