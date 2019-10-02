“We went from winter into about a week of summer, then into fall and now we’re into winter again,” Jim McNeely said of the record setting snowstorm over the weekend. Having been named Public Information Officer for the event, McNeely has been on the scene since things started.
“We’ve been preparing because we were warned by the National Weather Service, so we’ve been putting the notice out there, and it seemed like people were prepared this time,” McNeely continued. “People were stocked up, and then on Friday we waited and nothing came. But when it came, it really came. We made the national news based on our getting 42 inches of snow.”
In the depth of the storm, plows were useless. “Saturday wasn’t as bad as Sunday. The plows were pulled because they weren’t really doing any good,” he said.
Acting Blackfeet Chairman Iliff “Scott” Kipp declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon, allowing the Tribe to put a plan of action in place. Robert DesRosier, head of the Tribe’s Department of Homeland Security, was named Incident Commander. He was joined by a representative from the Montana DES, the Blackfeet Fire Cache, Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife and other entities to deal with rescues and medical issues.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, Governor Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency which allowed the Tribe to mobilize with the Montana Department of Highways and the Bureau of Indian Affairs in keeping folks off the streets for safety.
“It worked pretty well,” McNeely said. “We stayed on Facebook, KSEN and KRTV to provide information, and we made the decision to close entities for safety because today we’re focused on cleanup so people should stay off the streets because they could still get stuck.”
While some folks had issues that required an official response, for the most part people seemed to have prepared for this emergency. “Fish and Wildlife was part of our team,” McNeely said. “There were a couple medical incidents where we had to get to people with snowmobiles, and there were a couple calls for firewood, but otherwise it was pretty quiet. We followed the sports teams to make sure they would be safe.”
“We’re going to wrap things up Monday evening around 5 p.m.,” McNeely said, “so we’ll have a ‘normal working day tomorrow.’”
