The Cut Bank Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team opened their season last weekend by earning a split in games with Fairfield and Havre. Cut Bank defeated Fairfield 46-24 before falling to Havre 51-29.
In the opener against Fairfield, Cut Bank started off strong but Fairfield took an 8-7 lead after the first quarter. The Cougars got things going offensively in the second quarter behind 10 points from Makenna Burke and took a 19-15 lead at the half. Cut Bank held Fairfield to just two points in the third quarter and pushed their lead to 34-17 going into the final stanza where the Cougars ran away with the 46-24 win.
Burke led the offense with 21 points while Lily Overstreet scored all of her 19 points in the second half. Kaydence Fetters scored four points and Kenzie Stiner rounded out the scoring with two.
“We played great defense the entire game, especially on the inside,” said coach Brandon Kavanagh. “Kay-dence and Haylee Fetters really did a great job taking away their big girl inside and frustrating her the entire game. Offensively we were able to run some of our stuff and that will continue to get better each week.”
In their second game against Havre the Blue Pony pressure got to the Cougars early and they trailed 19-6 after the first quarter and 29-11 at the half. Cut Bank played a much better second half, getting outscored 22-18, but Havre took the 51-29 win.
Burke led the way with 14 points followed by Kaydence Fetters, Fitzpatrick and Stella Overstreet with four each, Addisyn Harrell scored three to round out the scoring.
“The Havre game was good for us to see that type of pressure early so we know what we need to be doing in practice and how hard we need to be competing with each other on a daily basis,” said Kavanagh. “We did some good things in the second half that we can build on for this weekend’s games.”
The Cougars travel to Shelby this Saturday where they will take on Shelby and Rocky Boy.
