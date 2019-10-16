The Cut Bank Wolves dropped a 7-0 decision on the road to Deer Lodge last Friday. The Wolves dropped to 2-5 on the season but will look to keep their playoff hopes alive this Friday as they host Harlem for Senior Night.
Both teams struggled offensively as the Wolves were outgained 172-125 in total yardage. Penalties marred the contest as Deer Lodge was whistled 15 times costing them 161 yards while the Wolves gave up 80 yards on seven penalties.
The Cut Bank ground game was led by Colten Barsness with 55 yards followed by Hayden Hedges with 40. Bauer Seewald connected on eight of 15 passes but threw two interceptions on the night. Barsness caught four passes for 19 yards and Hedges caught three balls for 12 yards.
Andrew Andersen led the Wolves defense with nine solo tackles, including four for a loss. Barsness followed with eight tackles, Dayne Barbie tallied five and Cody Racki and Austin Vanek each had four solo tackles.
Harlem is winless on the season and is coming off a 61-0 loss to Fairfield.
(0) comments
