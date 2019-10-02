Shelby Public Schools counselor Anthony “Tony” Heaton was arrested on Friday, Sept. 27, after an investigation by the Cut Bank Police Department into an “inappropriate relationship” with a minor student. Heaton has been charged with felony sexual abuse of children, felony indecent exposure and felony tampering with witnesses or informants. Assistant Cut Bank Police Chief Josh Simonds, far right, was among the arresting officers. Heaton was taken into custody without incident.