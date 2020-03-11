A body was found in a rural area outside of Browning on the morning of Tuesday, March 3, according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
An investigation into the discovery was launched; agencies involved included Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs and U.S. Border Patrol.
The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, March 5, that the body of the man found near Browning was identified as Alvin Dale Dogtakinggun.
Dogtakinggun was 40 years old, and resided in Glacier County. He was found dead in a rural area northeast of Browning on Tuesday morning, March 3.
The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release last week there were “apparent and obvious signs of foul play.”
His body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
No other details about the circumstances have been released at this point.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services asks that anyone with information that might help law enforcement in this case to call BLES at 406-338-4000.
