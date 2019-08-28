The CBHS volleyball squad will open up the 2019 season this weekend at the Choteau Invitational. The JV and C squads will play on Thursday while the varsity team will be in action on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Wolves, led by head coach Kelsey Brown return two all-conference players from a season ago in senior Jada Doore and junior Camille Bradley as both were named to the second team a season ago.
Cut Bank also returns seniors Aryana Black, Shelby Big Spring and Sam Burke along with junior Sienna Spotted Bear to the varsity squad. Senior Sydnei Littrell, and juniors Brianne Murphy and Kendall Hibbs will round out the varsity roster.
The JV and C squads will feature sophomores Jackie Waller, Paayton Branch and Erin Schmidt along with freshmen Reagan Wetzel, Haley White, Kendra Spotted Bear, Darci Littrell, Emma Momberg, Madison Baker, Taylor Raemaeker, Grace Poulton and Hadley Barbie. Brown is assisted this season by Chelsey Schwindt and Lexy Fisher.
“We have a great group of girls,” said Brown. “These girls have great camaraderie and are working well together. The energy is high in practice and the teamwork shows. Although we lost more than half of last season’s team, these girls want to make a statement. Many of them are accepting new roles and are willing to help the team where they are needed for us to have the most success. They have been working hard and are ready to hit the court this weekend in Choteau.”
