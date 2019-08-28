On the left, Cut Bank senior Jada Rides at the Door works at the net during conditioning drills Friday morning in the CBHS gym. Senior Shelby Big Spring, pictured on the right, works through the lunge drill, at the same time junior teammate Sienna Spotted Bear, pictured in the middle, takes her turn at the cone hop. The Lady Wolves have been busy since Aug. 16, practicing and conditioning in preparation for the season opening tournament in Choteau this weekend.