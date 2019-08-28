After 36 years with Cut Bank Schools as a teacher, coach, principal, and activities director, Don Paulson, right, has retired! “Mr. Paulson has been a dedicated professional during his long tenure with Cut Bank Public Schools, and he will be missed as a leader, colleague, and most of all as a friend,” said Supt. Wade Johnson. “Everyone at Cut Bank Public Schools wishes Mr. Paulson all the best in a well deserved retirement.” Scott Laird was hired as the new CBHS Athletic Director following Paulson’s retirement.