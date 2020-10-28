The Glacier County Health Department (GCHD) has had its hands full since COVID-19 arrived in Glacier County earlier this year. In addition to the required reporting and contact tracing, the shorthanded staff must also tend to its “regular” duties and responsibilities – immunizations, WIC, as well as other communicable disease reporting, such as STDs. And, then there is the job of enforcing the Governor’s reopening phase mandates and the not-always-popular mandatory face covering directive.
Jenny Krapf, GCHD Director, made a plea to all county residents earlier this week. “Even though our active COVID cases are declining, please follow the Governor’s directive requiring all individuals over the age of five to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and organized outdoor activities when you can’t social distance.” She added, “This directive is and will continue to be enforced in Glacier County.”
Individuals who believe a business in Glacier County is not following the directive should first read the directive to make sure they have a valid complaint before contacting the GCHD. Read the directive at:
https://covid19.mt.gov/Portals/223/Documents/Mask%20Directive%20FINAL.pdf?ver=2020-07-15-140109-633
If an individual still believes a business is in violation, he or she should call the GCHD office at 873-2924.
“Even though the Governor has made this mandate enforceable through businesses, there is still a level of personal responsibility–it’s not just up to the businesses,” pointed out Krapf. “We can and should be respectful of our small business owners and wear a mask without being asked to do so. If your employer doesn’t require you to wear a mask, you can wear one anyway. Let’s support our local businesses by taking that pressure off of them.”
Krapf continued, “Masks or other face coverings don’t replace the need to continue to keep our distance from others when possible, limit social circles, stay home when sick, and wash hands frequently.”
The GCHD, in partnership with the Glacier County Attorney’s Office, is charged with ensuring the Governor’s face covering directive is followed. Krapf said she is devoting more time to educating resistant businesses, employees and their customers on the need to follow the directive. The directive points out the imposition of penalties and other formal enforcement mechanisms are “for only the most egregious, repeat violations that put the public at risk.”
Krapf hopes by concentrating on providing more education or warnings first, she can help businesses avoid the formal complaint process and the legal ramifications that may follow.
For those individuals who do wear masks, or are provided masks by local businesses, “please take the masks with you or throw them away. Businesses have reported consistently having to clean up customers’ discarded mask and gloves,” said Krapf.
“The provisions of the Governor’s directive apply to counties in which there are four or more confirmed and active COVID-19 cases. It is enforceable only during the time in which there are four or more active cases,” stated Krapf. “But even when Glacier County’s active case count is reduced to three or fewer active cases, it is still strongly encouraged that residents over the age of five all wear face coverings when they are unable to social distance.”
