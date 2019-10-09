For the first time, the Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) will be televised, with RIDE TV carrying the Championship Round live from South Point Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 26. Showcasing the action from previous rounds, RIDE TV will also air five one-hour INFR highlight shows in December on dates to be announced.
The 44th annual Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) will once again take over the South Point Arena Oct. 22 - 26. More than 400 Native American athletes from 50 tribes in the U.S. and Canada will compete in the Major and Junior-Senior events.
PBR (Professional Bull Riders), which represents INFR’s media rights, brokered the deal with RIDE TV, the nation’s first and only television network dedicated exclusively to equestrian sports, culture and lifestyle.
“INFR is honored to join forces with RIDE TV and RidePass to host the first INFR to be carried on live television,” said Donna Hoyt, General Manager, INFR. “This has been a vision and goal for some time. We have a great media partnership with PBR, and it has made this vision a reality for our members. We are excited for INFR professional cowboys and cowgirls to have the opportunity to be on national TV as well as RidePass, the leading western sports digital network.”
“We are really excited that our great partnership with the PBR has led us to the INFR,” said Craig Morris, President, RIDE TV. “RIDE TV continually strives to put the highest quality rodeo content on the air, and this is no exception. The INFR is something that is so special and unique; we believe RIDE TV viewers are really going to love this iconic event.”
All 10 rounds of the INFR will also be carried live by RidePass, the PBR’s western sports digital network.
“In representing INFR’s media rights, PBR is proud to bring another rodeo to television, increasing coverage of the sport to meet fan demand while creating new fans,” said Sean Gleason, CEO, PBR. “Natives have a rich history in rodeo and bull riding, and we will continue to work to showcase these great athletes and tell their stories. RIDE TV has been a great partner of PBR in carrying the red-hot PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, and we’re excited about their new INFR programming.”
