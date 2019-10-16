The holidays are just around the corner and so is the Cut Bank Chamber Holiday Bazaar. If you have not done so already, mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 2, to attend Northern Montana’s best bazaar. The bazaar will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cut Bank High School Gymnasium. Admission is $3 per person regardless of age and free from 4-5 p.m.
The Cut Bank Holiday Bazaar committee starts planning the annual Holiday Bazaar in April to ensure that it is an event Northern Montana can look forward to.
This year, the Cut Bank Holiday Bazaar is expecting 128 vendors who are excited to sell their unique and hand-crafted items. The bazaar planning committee is very excited to have several of our favorite vendors returning to the bazaar as well as many new vendors bringing their best to share with you. The Cut Bank Holiday Bazaar Committee is confident this will be the best holiday bazaar yet.
To add to the festivities, Santa Claus will make an appearance at the bazaar, offering free photos with him and your little ones, or even with the big kids, too. Cut Bank Chamber Administrative Assistant, Erin Kittson, is working hard to create a winter wonderland masterpiece for Santa that will impress even the biggest Scrooge.
Get your day started with warm and tasty donuts, breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches from our concessions stand. To recharge your shopping batteries throughout the day, you can enjoy some homemade soups, chili, taco in a bag and a baked potato.
The Holiday Bazaar will also feature a Czechoslovakian Raffle. If you are unsure of how the Czechoslovakian Raffle, here is a quick explanation. The Bazaar vendors generously donate an item that represents what they are selling at their booth. The Bazaar Committee groups several of the donated items into baskets to be raffled off. Shoppers can purchase tickets for $1 each or an arm’s length for $20 and use those tickets to enter the drawing to win a basket full of amazing items.
Make sure you are one of the many coming to this year’s bazaar as well. There is something at the bazaar for everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.