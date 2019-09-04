When John Waller came to work at Northern Ford he expected it to be a short-term job. But fast forward to 2019 and not only will you find John from time to time, but also his two sons Josh and Matt, who are taking over the business. Northern Ford is having a tailgate party-themed Chamber Up social on Sept. 10 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. so be sure and wear something from your favorite teams, and come on down for beer, brats, and BBQ!
Since the very beginning the philosophy at Northern Ford has always been ‘Honesty, Integrity, Excellent Service and the Best Prices’, and they knew that if they treat the customer right, they’ll keep coming back. And they do. Northern Ford was started in 1973. Before that it was Big Sky Motors and before that it was Perry Motors. It was a Ford dealership through those changes. The building remained largely unchanged until 2003 when they added on a new quick lube to take better care of Northern Ford’s service customers. With an expert service department, the confirmed best looking parts guy in Glacier County, and a friendly sales staff, Northern Ford is poised to take care of the people of Glacier County’s automotive needs.
The biggest changes over time have of course been to the Ford vehicles that have been introduced over the years, and Northern Ford invites you to check out their facility and the brand new model Fords for sale right now. They’re also offering special Chamber Up Discount pricing on new and used vehicles on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Wednesday, Sept. 11, so make sure to stop in and save. They invite you to stop by Northern Ford on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m. for this month’s Chamber Up social.
