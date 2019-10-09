Glacier County 4-H held its annual Achievement Day Sept. 15 with members and leaders honored for their involvement. Pictured, left to right, standing, Brandeon Molenda, Bridger Molenda, Bauer Seewald, RJ Barbie, Brennan Hedges, Brad Hjartarson, Braeden Benjamin, Jed Winkowitsch, Brandon Greco, Jacob Hjartarson, Ken Winkowitsch, Fred Greco, Darci Littrell, Addisyn Bengtson, Kortney Hart, Katelyn Suta, Ashlyn Brown, Hadley Barbie, Tegan Boyce, Coalter Littrell, Camille Bradley, Dayne Barbie, and Grace Rooney. Kneeling, left to right, Peyton Volkman, Ethan Brown, Paxton Benjamin, Janae Roberts, Makenzie Volkman, Elyse Bengtson, Bodie Barbie, and Sitting – Alec Morrisett, Lexi Stubbs, Avyn Benjamin, Corin Brown, Beretta Winkowitsch, John Neuhaus, and Emily Roberts.