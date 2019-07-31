What happens when you take the popular Montana Fun Weekend event and add a new, totally different, fundraising event to it? Well, come see for yourself on the weekend of Aug. 16-18 when the Montana Fun Weekend welcomes Cut Bank Trails and Ales Brewfest to their line-up.
Last year, due to construction issues at the Cut Bank International Airport, Montana Fun Weekend was forced to take a year hiatus. But they are back for this summer event and ready for another weekend of entertainment and fun.
“It is good to be back,” said Montana Fun Weekend organizer, Roy Nollkamper. “We had lots of comments from the public last year that they wanted us back this year. Along with our regular line-up of activities, we are pleased to have a new addition this year, the Cut Bank Trails and Ales Brewfest, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 4-9 p.m. in the big hangar at the airport.”
“Our original thought was to change up our fundraiser, Oktoberfest, but we decided it was time to change up everything, so we started thinking about hosting a brewfest,” said Pat Murphy, Cut Bank Trails Board member and organizer of the Cut Bank Trails and Ales Brewfest. “We presented the idea to Cut Bank Creek Brewery and Louie Stoltz, who has been to a few brewfests, thought it was a great idea.”
Once the Cut Bank Trails organization realized there was a big interest for this kind of event, they went to see Roy Nollkamper about holding their new fundraising idea in conjunction with the Montana Fun Weekend.
“We are really excited to have them on board with Montana Fun Weekend. This will not only bring folks in for the Montana Fun Weekend, but it will bring a whole new crowd of people to the event too. We are looking forward to it,” Nollkamper said.
A brewfest, for those that may be unfamiliar with the term, is a gathering of breweries selling their specific brand and taste of beer, giving brewfest attendees a chance to sample a host of different ales.
“We will be selling tickets at the event for $2 a piece, which redeemers can then use to buy a beer, or two, at the six different brew pubs joining in our first brewfest,” said Murphy. “Each brewery will be bringing at least two different crafted brews, so there will be at least 12 different crafted beers for people to sample and enjoy.”
Joining the Cut Bank Creek Brewery at the brewfest, is Big Spring Brewing out of Lewistown, Philipsburg Brewing Company from Philipsburg, Bias Brewing in Kalispell, Eagle Beverage in Great Falls and Gusto Distributing also from Great Falls.
Along with the brewing companies, there will be several food vendors joining in the fun and there will be live music in the hangar for the evening too.
“This brewfest is a first for Cut Bank and we are really excited about it,” Murphy said. “Roy and the people working the Montana Fun Weekend have been really great to work with and have helped us work out the logistics of our event and how to best combine it with theirs. We cannot thank them enough for everything. We would also like to thank all of our great sponsors. Without them, this would not have become a reality.”
As this is the Cut Bank Trails annual, big fundraiser, the money they raise will go towards the work they will be doing on the Sports Complex portion of the walking trail. Groundbreaking for that piece of the trail is slated to take place in the spring of 2021.
The Montana Fun Weekend festivities start on Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. when they run the wet-dry burnout contest.
Once the smoke clears and the prizes are awarded, the drive-in movie will be shown in the big hangar. The crowd gathered for the movie will get to select which Cars movie, one, two or three, they will be watching. There is a $3 admission charge for the burnout contest, but there is no charge for the movie portion of the evening.
Saturday, Aug. 17 is the big day at Montana Fun Weekend. Gate admission for the day is $5, with kids 12 and under getting in the gate for free. The day starts early with a 7 a.m. fly-in, drive-in breakfast sponsored by the Cut Bank Moose Lodge. The cost for breakfast is $8.
The car, cycle and airplane show starts at 10 a.m. and entry fee for each car, cycle or airplane is $10. Awards are given out after 2 p.m. for the top five cars, top two motorcycles and top airplane.
Starting at 4 p.m. the eighth-mile drag races will begin and run until it is too dark to race. Entry fee is $15 per car. Helmet and seat belts are required. Vehicle and driver inspections will take place from noon to 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m. the Cut Bank Trails and Ales Brewfest will take place at the historic big hangar at the airport.
The weekend concludes on Sunday, Aug. 18 with another fly-in, drive-in breakfast starting at 7 a.m.
For questions about the Montana Fun Weekend, here are the contact names and numbers.
•Car show and car events, Roy Nollkamper, 406-873-2137 or 406-450-1078 or at nollkamper47@hotmail.com.
•Airplane fly-in and aircraft events as well as vendors, booths and general information, Dave Ries, 406-873-8683 or 406-229-0376 or 406-845-2949.
•Racing information Dick Ebert, 406-873-5738 or 406-873-5515.
Come join in the familiar activities at Montana Fun Weekend and then join in the fun of the new, Cut Bank Trails and Ales Brewfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.