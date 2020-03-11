Glacier County Department heads and employees receive a memo from the County Commissioners on Thursday afternoon, March 5, imposing spending restrictions effective immediately. “Effective today, all non-payroll expenditures must cease,” ordered the Commissioners. The contents of the emailed memo was never mentioned or discussed during either of last week’s open meetings. (See memo at left.)
Last month, the Department of Adminis-tration notified County officials they were withholding $102,850.96, including the quarterly payment of $18,077.67 for the State’s portion of the County Attorney’s salary. Glacier County Attorney Terryl Matt is a part-time elected official and, according to Resolution No. 2019-20, is paid a base salary of $80,299.70. Funds are being withheld until correct and updated financial information requested by the State is received and accepted.
Superintendent Corrina Guardipee Hall said School District No. 9 officials will meet with Treasurer Don Wilson on March 17 “to look at all our funds remaining in the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.