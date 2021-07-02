The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council unanimously approved an $800.00 payment to all tribal members on July 1. The payment is being made from the Birch Creek Water Settlement funds. (See upcoming story in the July 7 issue for more details.)
The cut-off date for new enrollees will Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Checks will be ran the week of July 19, 2021. Checks will be mailed the week of July 26, 2021.
Please note–There will be no in person pick-up of checks.
If you need to update your address, please contact the enrollment department via email enrollment@blackfeetnation.com or fax your information to (406) 338-5233 before July 15, 2021.
For questions, please contact the Blackfeet Enrollment Department at (406) 338-3533.
