Halloween, the night of frights, the night of trick-or-treaters, the night of fun.
However, for many kids, the idea of trick-or-treating out on the streets, in the dark, is rather terrifying and it can feel the same for the parents too.
That thought had Andrea Anderson thinking of alternative ways kids could be safe on Halloween. It was then she learned about Trunk or Treat.
“Trunk or Treat is a safe way for kids to trick-or-treat on Halloween,” she said. “It is fun for the kids and for the people giving out the treats.”
Here is how Trunk or Treat works.
On Halloween, Oct. 31, adults will park their trucks, SUVs and cars in the parking lot at the Parkview Center. Those vehicles will be decorated and will be the “houses” the kids will walk to and trick-or-treat. Each vehicle will hand out treats, just as if it was the door at their home.
The Trunk or Treat on Halloween at Parkview Center will run from 4:30-6 p.m. and it is Andrea’s hope that those handing out treats will get into the whole Halloween spirit of things, by decorating not only their “trunk” offering the treats, but themselves too.
“We will be handing out prizes for the best decorated trunk,” said Andrea, who along with the other staff at Edward Jones, is coordinating the event on Halloween. “And if you don’t have a vehicle or would rather decorate something like a table or a booth, you can do that too.”
Those decorating a trunk or whatever else they have in mind, can begin their decorating process at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween.
If you are wondering how to decorate your trunk, there are plenty of ideas on the Internet at various sites, Pinterest, being a good one to start with.
“You can make your own decorations or there are a number of kits available for purchase at craft stores or party stores, online or at the store,” Andrea offered. “There are so many great ideas online or you can come up with your own. Be as creative as you want to be.”
Inside the Parkview Center, the Girl Scouts will be handing out hotdogs and Parkview Center will be offering a hot chocolate bar. All of those treats will be free.
“We wanted to do something for the kids and not only offer them a safe place to trick or treat, but also a place where they could go inside, eat a hot dog and have some hot chocolate,” Andrea said. “Remember, this is Cut Bank, so it will probably be cold outside at the end of this month.”
So far a number of businesses have gotten into trunk or treating and will have something set up for their “trunk” in the parking lot and treats ready for the kids. “Along with businesses joining in the fun, we are encouraging individuals to join in too and do some decorating and handing out treats,” Andrea said. “We want this to be a fun evening for everyone.”
The businesses on tap at press time are: Stockman Bank, First Interstate Bank, Glacier Electric, Cut Bank Police Department, Cut Bank Volunteer Fire Department, Billman’s and Edward Jones.
“We would like to know how many ‘trunks’ we will be having, so if you are interested in doing this, call the Edward Jones office at 873-4184 by Oct. 18,” Andrea said. “This will help us know how many people to plan for in the parking lot.”
And speaking of planning for how many, Andrea suggested those handing out candy plan for 150-200 kids stopping by their trunk during the hour and a half event.
“I believe the kids coming to this event are going to make a haul on candy!” Andrea exclaimed.
Once the kids have had a hotdog, some hot chocolate and made the rounds at the trunks in the parking lot, they can head over to St. Paul Lutheran Church for their Fall Festival, which starts at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.
Lyndie Kraft is one of the organizers of this event, which has been taking place at the church on Halloween night for close to 15 years. She said this will be a fun place for the kids to come after trunk or treating.
“Our Fall Festival is a fun night for the kids. We have carnival-type games and will have eight to 10 stations where they can play games, one or two of those that will offer prizes other than candy,” Lyndie said.
The youth of St. Paul and the confirmation kids are the ones running each of the stations. “It is fun for our youth to be involved in this night,” she said. “It is also a fun night for the parents who get a chance to socialize a bit while their kids are safely supervised inside the church playing games. And if it is cold outside, it is always nice to be inside for Halloween.”
Lyndie said they do ask for an admission fee, which is an item or two for the Harvest Food Pantry here in Cut Bank.
“It is our way of helping out the food pantry,” she said. “A canned item works as does any other nonperishable food product too, like a box of macaroni and cheese.”
Lyndie said the kids always dress up when they come to the Fall Festival and even some of the parents get into a costume now and then.
“We really have a good time at our festival,” Lyndie said. “And now, with the kids being able to start at the trunk or treat event and then end up here, it will be a full night of fun for the kids.”
And if your kids end up with a lot of Halloween candy and you would rather they didn’t eat it all, local dentist Dr. Steve Lowery has an option for you to consider.
From Nov. 4-8, during office hours, you can bring your “pounds” of candy to Lowery Haemig Dental at 226 9th Avenue SE and the dental office will buy your Halloween candy from you. For every pound, you get $3 with the office paying out a maximum of five pounds per child.
Office hours at Lowery Haemig Dental are Monday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 7 a.m. to noon.
Come join in the fun of Halloween night, be it at Trunk or Treat or at the Fall Festival, or both!
