At Marias Medical Center, we are adjusting our rapid COVID-19 testing as we go into winter weather conditions. We now will be using the front entrance of the hospital. It is not in the ER parking lot anymore, but rather in the west parking lot under the carport for curbside COVID-19 testing, follow the orange cones.
We encourage all patients to register over the phone for any outpatient procedures or for a rapid test. Reminder that these services from the hospital do require providers’ orders. Please call (406) 434-3209 if this applies to you, and follow the orange cones.
If you have questions about any of these processes, please call our front desk, (406) 434-3209.
If you are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and have questions concerning that, please call the 24/7 hotline, (406) 890-7272.
