Election officials in Glacier and Pondera Counties have been extremely busy processing mail-in ballots for the upcoming General Election
As of Monday morning, Oct. 26, Glacier County’s Deputy Election Administrator Crystal Cole said she and her staff had issued 7,281 ballots. Glacier County has 7,104 active and provisional voters and 1,118 inactive voters, she stated.
As of press time, Glacier County election officials had accepted 3,028 ballots with another 350-400 to scan in to be processed.
A total of 52 ballots have been rejected due to voters failing to sign the envelope or due to conflicts with the signatures. Election officials are in the process of contacting those voters now.
Cole said county election officials are also notifying the 268 voters whose ballots were returned as “undeliverable. “Please review the ad in this week’s issue (page 8) to see if your name is on it,” urged Cole.
In nearby Pondera County, Kody Farkell, the Clerk and Recorder and Election Administrator, said a total of 3,421 ballots were issued as of press time. Of those, 1,869 have been accepted and 22 have been rejected.
“We call and/or send letters for all rejected ballots to get them corrected,” stressed Farkell. As for the 100 undeliverable ballots her office received back, “Again, we call and send letters as soon as they come back to try to get them re-issued,” she stated.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, voters must appear in person at their local Election Office to register to vote or to receive a ballot.
Glacier County voters have just one contested county race on this year’s ballot. With the defeat of incumbent County Commissioner Tom McKay in the June Primary Election, Brian Gallup is the Democratic candidate on the ballot. He faces Mary Jo Bremner, who filed as an Independent candidate, and McKay who entered the race as a write-in candidate.
Glacier County voters will also decide the fate of the Public Safety Operating Mill Levy. The levy will help fund the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and would add an additional $908,089 to its budget. That translates to an increase tax of $48.89 on a house valued at $100,000 or $97.79 for a house valued at $200,000. The levy would be perpetual, meaning it would be assessed on taxpayers’ tax bill every year.
Pondera County voters have only one “local” contested race and that is for the position of State Representative of House District 17. Incumbent Ross Fitzgerald, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison.
Farkell reminds voters in the Heart Butte area the county has established a satellite voting office in Heart Butte with the following hours:
•Satellite Election Office, Heart Butte High School, Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•Drop Box, Heart Butte High School, Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both Farkell and Cole remind voters their ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Glacier County’s Satellite Office in Browning, located at 12 Starr School Road, is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“At this point in time we would recommend dropping ballots off at the courthouse, if at all possible. We are working with the post office to make sure we receive any ballots they have received,” concluded Farkell.
