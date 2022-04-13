The Blackfoot Confederacy Tribal Council is pleased to announce the launch of the Blackfoot Confederacy Entrepreneurs Steering Committee (BCESC). The BCESC will create a formalized independent network of Blackfoot business owners to promote business linkages, opportunities for growth and development. As the Blackfoot Confederacy includes both Canada and the United States, economic opportunities will reflect international collaboration.
The BCESC is comprised of Stephen Big Swan (Piikani), Karli Crowshoe (Piikani), Joshua Day Chief (Blood Tribe), Steven Vaivada (Blood Tribe), Philip Soop (alternate-Blood Tribe), Jeanette Many Guns (Siksika), Lailani Upham (Amskapi Piikani), and Clarence Smith (Amskapi Piikani). The purpose of the committee is to build a shared understanding of current issues affecting Blackfoot entrepreneurs and to share knowledge, benefits and awareness of available programs, services and research initiatives to assist Blackfoot entrepreneurs.
The Blackfoot Confederacy Entrepreneur Steering Committee members and their businesses include -
Lailani Upham (Amskapi Piikani), Iron Shield Creative LLC, a consultancy based on the Blackfeet Reservation that fosters our natural world and human connection through indigenous storytelling in Montana. Upham is an adventurer, explorer, photographer, filmmaker, writer and storyteller who travels across the state to share stories from an indigenous perspective. Upham works to capture stories that inspire people of all walks of life to consider their relationship with nature while advocating for the preservation indigenous history, stories and tribal lands through outdoor workshops.
She grew up exploring her ancestral home’s landscapes and was grounded in identity through the passing down of oral traditions from her Amskapi Piikani, A’aninin, Dakota and Nakoda elders.
Upham has worked both feature length and short films, reported for a tribal newspaper and national publications, taught tribal-based story video and writing and native study courses at a tribal college. Upham has a BA in business entrepreneurship from Salish Kootenai College and studied undergraduate photojournalism and environmental science and natural resources journalism graduate studies at the University of Montana.
