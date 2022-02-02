Navigating Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs can seem inaccessible at times, but the programs can give producers a critical safety net. They are especially important during these times of drought, grazing losses, low cattle prices, high feed costs and hay shortages. To help Blackfeet Nation producers apply for FSA programs, the Piikani Lodge Health Institute (PLHI) has hired a new Outreach Specialist, Kristen Kipp. Kristen has been ranching her whole life and has been advocating for Blackfeet ranchers for the past decade.
“I joined PLHI to be there for other Blackfeet Nation producers by helping them connect with FSA and other program resources. So if any producer is having difficulty with something with FSA or in general…If there’s any way that I can help them with their agriculture business, I will,” says Kristen.
Kristen got involved in producer advocacy first with the Blackfeet Nation Stock Growers Association and then with the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council. Those groups were able to help get policies and tribal Wildlife Service employees in place to better manage wildlife and livestock conflicts for Blackfeet producers. She wanted to continue promoting Blackfeet agriculture by joining the PLHI team to assist producers with FSA and other programs.
Kristin shares, “Because of my own experiences, living on the landscape, having livestock and a family here, I saw a real need amongst producers. We’re lacking a lot of resources here, and I felt like Native people hadn’t had a voice at the table. It wasn’t a natural thing, to me, becoming an advocate. I just started speaking up because I felt that I was able to bring my perspective as a Blackfeet rancher and to highlight some of our issues and experiences. As people listened, I realized how powerful it was to use your voice. Now I can sit down with other ranchers and help with their own issues. It’s something I’m grateful to get to do this with my position with PLHI because many here face a lot of challenges connecting with FSA programs. This an important bridge PLHI is helping to build.”
