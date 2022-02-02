The Browning Indian wrestlers arranged a last minute home meet with East Helena High School last week and so enjoyed a proper Senior/Parents Night, celebrated about halfway through the event. Wrestlers were paired with weight-matched opponents, most often against the other team but sometimes as an exhibition within that team’s members.
The coaches were unable to report wins and losses, but journeyed on with their athletes to dual matches in Whitefish on Friday, Jan. 28.
“We lost to Eureka by six and beat Thompson Falls, 42-36,” Coach Casey McDonald reported on the boys team. “The Libby match came down to one match, but we lost that match. We wrestled hard and competed well with seven freshmen on our roster.”
Coach Mike Burns said of the girls team, “We had a few matches in Whitefish with Joslyn Grinsell going 1-0. Yasmine Tatsey-McKay went 0-1; Aubriana Momberg went 0-1; Kendal Gilham went 0-2; and Beatrice Kipp won her only match.”
The boys are off to divisional competition in Frenchtown this weekend while the girls have the week off, awaiting state competition in Billings Feb. 10-12.
“I hope to have quite a few placers to qualify for state from the divisional tourney,” Coach McDonald said. “I even have freshmen I believe that can place and qualify to state! Brendyn Whiteman, David Sharp and Quentin Campos are upperclassmen that should place high at divisionals.”
For more Browning High School sports coverage of last week’s action, pick up a copy or subscribe to the Glacier Reporter at http://www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/site/services/
