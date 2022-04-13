The Cut Bank/Valier Lady Wolves were short most of their starting lineup last week, but still managed to go 1-0 in varsity contests and 4-1 in JV action.
The local diamond dwellers opened the week on Thursday with a double header against Browning and came away with a pair of wins 13-2 and 11-1.
Makenna Burke and Emmalee Vanek split the pitching duties in game one with Burke going three innings and striking out seven while Vanek threw two innings and struck out three batters.
Emma Momberg led the team with two singles while Madi Weikum, Burke, Katelyn Suta, Addisyn Bengtson and Braelyn Running Fisher each tallied a single and Vanek smashed a double in the win.
Vanek threw all five innings in the second game, giving up just one hit and striking out 13 Browning batters. Vanek helped her cause at the plate as she went 4-4 with a triple, double and two singles.
